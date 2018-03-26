Donald Trump to expel Russian diplomats over UK poisoning row?

Nerve agent attack on former Russian spy and his daughter

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a concerted expulsion of Russian diplomats in the US today in solidarity with Britain over the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal.

An announcement on this could be made today.

Former Russian spy Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year daughter outside a shopping centre in Salisbury.

White House spokesman Raj Shah had stated earlier: “The United States stands firmly with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia’s outrageous action. The President is always considering options to hold Russia accountable in response to its malign activities. We have no announcements at this time.”

Last week, EU member states had also agreed to take additional punitive measures against Russia over the nerve-agent attack on the Skripals.