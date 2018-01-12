Donald Trump scraps UK visit, blames the Obama administration for 'a bad deal'

Also will not unveil the new US embassy in London

Donald Trump has cancelled the scheduled visit to the UK next month to open the new US embassy in London, saying he was disappointed with the “Obama administration”.

Trump refused to attend the opening of the new US embassy in London as he felt that the new $1bn (£738m) building, first announced by George Bush and commissioned by predecessor Barrack Obama, was a “bad deal”.

In a tweet, Trump said:

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Reports suggest that the ceremony may instead be hosted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Downing Street has declined to comment on Trump’s cancellation of February’s working trip to the UK.

Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, last month told the BBC that he “absolutely” expected Trump to visit Britain in the new year.

Let’s see how Twitteratis reacted to the news:

#TrumpVisit what a shame we were all waiting to greet you!!! pic.twitter.com/T6wDAbUbW7 — Johanna (@decadedesigner) January 12, 2018

Shame we didn’t get to witness this #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/zubGDulL0L — Sarah Gardenia (@_bela_lugosi_) January 12, 2018

Also we are delighted you aren’t coming. You’re as welcome as a dose of the clap.#TrumpVisithttps://t.co/jFjVk0LZ5d — Gail Watson (@watson_gail) January 12, 2018