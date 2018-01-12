Donald Trump scraps UK visit, blames the Obama administration for 'a bad deal'

12 January 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Also will not unveil the new US embassy in London

Donald Trump has cancelled the scheduled visit to the UK next month to open the new US embassy in London, saying he was disappointed with the “Obama administration”.

Trump refused to attend the opening of the new US embassy in London as he felt that the new $1bn (£738m) building, first announced by George Bush and commissioned by predecessor Barrack Obama, was a “bad deal”.

In a tweet, Trump said:

Reports suggest that the ceremony may instead be hosted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Downing Street has declined to comment on Trump’s cancellation of February’s working trip to the UK.

Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, last month told the BBC that he “absolutely” expected Trump to visit Britain in the new year.

