District Line drivers to stage a 24-hour strike next week?

Transport for London has warned that if the District line drivers stage a 24-hour strike next week, commuters can expect the tube to run about 60 per cent of capacity, according to the Evening Standard.

According to the report, the drivers have voted to stage a 24-hour strike next week after accusing TfL of treating their colleague unfairly over alleged safety breaches.

A source from the Aslef union told media that more than 100 train crew were expected to walk out from the Acton depot because management had treated a driver unfairly.

A TfL spokesperson has told media: ‘The situation with this driver is not as the union has described and no disciplinary action has been taken against them. A driver had a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving and, in line with our agreed policies, was offered an alternative role on our stations which they agreed to.There is no cause for a dispute, and we call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.’

