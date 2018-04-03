Disney to buy Sky News to tackle watchdog concerns?

Find out here

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox said it could legally separate Sky News within the wider Sky group to allay the concerns of a British regulator about the news service’s continuing independence under Rupert Murdoch’s ownership.

It also said it could sell the 24-hour news channel to Walt Disney if its bid to acquire the 61 percent of the company it does not already own is approved, regardless of whether Disney’s proposed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets proceeds.

“We have worked diligently with the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) throughout its extensive review,” Fox said today, adding: “In fact, we believe that the enhanced firewall remedies we proposed to safeguard the editorial independence of Sky News