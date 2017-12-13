Disney set to seal $60bn 21st Century Fox takeover this week

Close to confirming the deal

According to media reports, Walt Disney could announce a deal this week to acquire 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV studios for about $60bn, including debt.

Disney would acquire ‘networks including FX and National Geographic, and international assets including Star India’s TV channels and a 39 per cent stake in European satellite provider Sky Plc’ in the deal.

The company would also double its ownership of Hulu to 60 per cent after obtaining Fox’s stake and take control of the movie studio.

Fox’s remaining assets, including the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel will be spun off into a new company worth about $10 per share, according to an insider briefed about the transaction terms.

Disney was reportedly left as the front runner after Comcast dropped out of the race earlier this week.