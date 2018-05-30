Disney deal: Fox sets date for shareholder vote

Find out when

Twenty-First Century Fox will be holding a special meeting on July 10, according to Reuters, for its stockholders to vote on the proposed merger with Walt Disney.

If the deal goes ahead, Disney would acquire Fox’s film and TV studios and much of its non-broadcast television business, including regional sports networks.

Comcast had stated last week that it was preparing a ‘superior’ bid han Disney’s for most of the media assets of Fox.

Fox told media today that it was “aware of the press release” from Comcast, adding: “Under the Disney merger agreement, if any event occurs that 21st Century Fox determines, after consultation with outside legal counsel, is reasonably likely to require under applicable law the filing or mailing of any supplemental or amended disclosure, 21st Century Fox may postpone or adjourn the special meeting of its stockholders to allow reasonable additional time for the filing, mailing, dissemination and review by its stockholders of any such disclosure prior to the special meeting.”