Discount retailer axes 98 head office jobs

Just a week after falling into adminstration, discount retailer Poundworld has cut 98 jobs from its head office in Normanton as its administrator, Deloitte, struggles to find a buyer for the retailer.

Sky News sources confirmed that 98 of 270 staff at the West Yorkshire site were let go with immediate effect at a meeting on Monday morning

The chain, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, continues to trade normally with all its 355 stores open.