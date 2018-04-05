Did Yulia Skripal call her cousin in Russia and say 'Everything is fine'?

BREAKING NEWS

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain along with her father Sergei, has reportedly called her cousin in Russia yesterday evening and said that they are both recovering and that she expects to leave hospital soon.

According to a recording aired by Russian state TV today, Yulia tells her cousin Viktoria: “Everything is ok. He [her father] is resting now, having a sleep. Everyone’s health is fine, there are no irreparable things. I will be discharged soon. Everything is ok.”

The recording has not yet been verified.

Fomer Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter are in hospital in Salisbury following a nerve-agent attack against them last month.

The UK government has accused Russia for the attack, something Moscow denies.