Did Victoria Beckham just confirm that she's going to the royal wedding?

Victoria Beckham may have just confirmed that she will be attending the Royal wedding next month.

In her appearance on a chat show with James Corden, the 43-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl was asked whether she had secured a coveted invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials.

‘I, uh, I, I don’t know…,’ Victoria stammered as James, 39, and fellow guest Shaquille O’Neal, 46, looked on.

She’s totally going,’ James teased her while mimicking her response

‘Yes. England is so excited. It is so great, isn’t it? They look so happy,’ Victoria said, seemingly confirming she and husband David had received an invitation.