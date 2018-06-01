Did TSB break GDPR rules? Here's what an MP said

Find out here

In its latest gaffe, TSB has reportedly sent apology letters (following its recent IT meltdown) to wrong customers, while some letters include other people’s names, addresses and customer reference numbers.

While the bank has apologised for the errors, Labour MP John Mann has told the Telegraph: “They’ve breached the law and there’ll be consequences from it. This information could be used by fraudsters and it will undoubtedly cause people distress.

“The fact this is happening six weeks on from their initial problem is very concerning. How long is it going to take for them to fix this?”