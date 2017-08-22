Diamond Jubilee bridge update

Find out more…

It’s an interesting time for Thames crossings. The death of the Garden Bridge, the progress of the Rotherhithe Bridge and the proposed Nine Elms bridge continue to make headlines, whilst, more quietly, firm and steady progress is being made with the Diamond Jubilee Bridge.

The project is now being led by Wandsworth Council who are making progress with the preconstruction work and are in the process of appointing contractors to undertake Topographical, multibeam side scan, Un-exploded Ordance (UXO) surveys whilst the forecast Community Infrastructure Levy contributions they have raised is now reportedly in excess of £10m.

We have granted licence to the council pro-bono and don’t expect to be involved going forward once the construction of the bridge is secured. To this end we are working with a sponsorship agent to assist Wandsworth raise the remaining funds by corporate sponsorship for naming rights.

To stand the best possible chance of the right sponsor coming forward we continue to meet and brief our political representatives and have recently met with Battersea’s new MP Marsha De Cordova and the Chancellor Phillip Hammond to brief them on the project. We are also working with Caroline Russell AM at the GLA who has recently discussed the project again with the Mayor who confirmed his support but reiterated that no TfL funding will be available. The Mayor has instructed TfL’s commercial department to assist with efforts to gain a sponsor.

An update on the Mayor’s view and the GLA can be found here.

An update of the design can be found here.