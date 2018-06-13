Diamond-encrusted handbag just sold for £162,500 in London

13 June 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Hermes handbags

And it is not even new

A vintage Hermes Birkin bag has sold for a record £162,500 ($217,144) at an auction at Christie’s — setting a new record for the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction in Europe.

And the “undisputed most valuable bag in the world” is not even new. The second-hand 2008 Himalaya Birkin is made up of Nile crocodile skin, an 18-carat white gold diamond encrusted lock and in “grade 2 condition”.

According to reports, Himalaya refers to the bag’s colour while Birkin is in honour of the singer and actor Jane Birkin.


Related Articles

Social Bookmarks