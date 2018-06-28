Details of Trump-Putin summit revealed

Nato chief welcomed the talks

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are all set to meet on 16 July in the Finnish capital Helsinki for their first official summit.

The Kremlin and the White House simultaneously announced the place and date of the meeting.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the White House said in a statement similar to one released by the Kremlin.

Nato chief welcomed the talks, saying “dialogue is a sign of strength”. “We don’t want a new Cold War, we don’t want to isolate Russia, we want to strive for a better relationship with Russia,” Jens Stoltenberg added.