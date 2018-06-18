Deliveroo set to face inquiry by MPs

Here’s why

Deliveroo is set to face a parliamentary inquiry into the pay and working conditions at the takeaway food service.

Frank Field MP, chairman of the work and pensions committee, who has pushed for more working rights in the gig economy, will now investigate and gather evidence from Deliveroo riders over the next five weeks.

“The weight of the evidence I’ve seen shows that bogus self-employment is being peddled by those who benefit so handsomely from the gig economy, to avoid the obligations they have to their workforce,” said Field in a statement.

“I now wish to see if this is a partial view or whether it, sadly, represents what is going on in yet another company operating in the gig economy.”

The issue of whether those working in the gig economy should be classified as self-employed, with few rights, has become increasingly contentious in the UK in recent years.

