Debenhams to axe 320 jobs

As part of the retailer’s cost-cutting drive

Department store Debenhams is planning to axe around 320 jobs across its 176 stores in the latest retail shake-up.

According to Sky news, the development comes as part of a £10m cost-cutting plan announced by the retailer last month, when it issued a profit warning after a weak performance over the Christmas period.

A spokesperson said: “We are reviewing our retail structure. The review looks to identify how we can reduce cost and complexity in store processes so that we can focus our resources on serving customers better.”

Debenhams will try to redeploy people where possible.