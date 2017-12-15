Deal struck: Sky and BT to sell each other's channels

New services will be available to customers from 2019

Sky and BT have announced that they have struck a deal to sell their channels on each other’s platforms.

According to the deal, BT will wholesale its BT Sport channels to Sky, allowing the firm to sell them directly to Sky satellite customers. This would allow BT’s live UEFA Champions League and Premier League football being made available on the Sky platform.

The new services will be available to customers from early 2019.

Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT, said: “This is an important day for BT and for our customers, who will be able to enjoy a whole range of Sky’s sport and entertainment programming on their BT TV boxes. This is the next logical step for our TV and content strategy. We feel that now is the right time to broaden the ways in which we distribute BT Sport.”

Sky boss Jeremy Darroch said: “This is great news for Sky customers who will be able to access all matches on Sky and BT channels from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League directly with a single Sky TV subscription and with the great customer service that we provide.”