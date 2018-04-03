Data scandal: Zuckerberg hits back at Apple boss' 'extremely glib' criticism

Silicon Valley titans clash

Defending his leadership, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has hit back at Apple CEO Tim Cook for disparaging the social media giant’s business model.

Zuckerberg said in an interview with Vox that the critique from Cook suggesting that the social media platform was trading privacy for profit was “extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth”.

Facebook has faced global criticism and suffered a setback obn its share price after it emerged that Cambridge Analytica had harvested data from about 50m of its users.

Last week, Cook had told media that it was an “invasion of privacy” to traffic in users’ personal lives. Cook had also insisted that Apple was not interested in capitalising on their users’ data.

When asked what he would do if he were Zuckerberg, Cook had further said: “I wouldn’t be in that situation.”

Zuckerberg has now hit back saying: “If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford”, adding that “at Facebook, we are squarely in the camp of the companies that work hard to charge you less and provide a free service that everyone can use”.