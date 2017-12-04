Data protection watchdog warns MPs about sharing passwords

Find out why

The UK’s data protection watchdog has warned MPs about sharing work computer passwords.

According to media reports, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has said that MPs who share login and password details on government computers could be breaking the law.

This comes just hours after Conservative MP Nadine Dorries claimed on Twitter that it was common practice to share computer details with staff and exchange interns. She said this in an attempt to defend Damian Green who has reportedly been accused of watching “thousands” of pornographic pictures on his work computer in the Parliamentary office.

“We’re aware of reports that MPs share logins and passwords and are making enquiries of the relevant parliamentary authorities,” the ICO said in a tweet today.

“We would remind MPs and others of their obligations under the Data Protection Act to keep personal data secure.

Sharing passwords is not a breach of the UK’s Data Protection Act.