Cyclists could be banned from Oxford Street

Sadiq Khan has plans for the popular shopping street

London’s walking and cycling commissioner has revealed that cyclists could well be banned from Oxford Street when it’s pedestrianised.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged in his manifesto that he would like to see traffic removed from Oxford Street by 2020, a public consultation will be launched “very soon”.

Khan’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman has suggested that cyclists could be banned from the shopping street.

Norman was asked whether bikes would be allowed down Oxford Street after its pedestrianisation, he spoke at the London Assembly yesterday: “It’s something we are looking at very carefully in terms of what are the options here.

“Whatever happens, whether they go down Oxford Street or not, it’s really important we provide additional safer routes for access to Oxford Street and that area.

“In Oxford Street in the morning peak there are about 200 cyclists per hour. In Wigmore Street, slightly to the north, there are about the same number per hour, and again on New Cavendish Street and George Street.

“As a combination, they begin to add up, so it’s very important we do look at the cycling facilities in that area as part of that scheme.

“Whether they go down Oxford Street or alternative routes, that is why we do need to do a consultation and understand what the needs are of local residents and other stakeholders.”

