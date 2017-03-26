Corbyn: Government's deradicalisation programme needs reform

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn said today on ITV’s Peston on Sunday show, that only targeting Muslims in anti-terror schemes is wrong. The governments prevent strategy should focus on all communities be broadened to stop Muslims feeling that they are singled out.

In the wake of last week’s terror attack Mr Corbyn said on the Peston show: “I talk to people in the Muslim community, I talk to people in mosques, I talk to people in churches, I talk to people that go to synagogues, all kinds of different faiths and different groups.

“I think what Prevent has often done is seen to target the Muslim community, not anybody else, looks to say there is a kind of suspicion over the whole community and it’s actually often counter-productive.”

He added: “Deal with the issue of far-right extremism within our society, deal with the issue of racism in our society, deal with the issues of discrimination within our society, deal with the issues of the perceptions of stop and search within our society, above all be inclusive of people and what Prevent does, it says ‘hang on, let’s look at only the Muslim community’.”

Mr Corbyn also insisted that Labour is ready for an early general election, if the Prime Minister should do so.