Commuters face rush hour snow after an evening of transport mayhem

The latest on the bad weather…

Commuters were welcomed into London with freezing conditions this morning, more snow is expected and temperatures will barely move above 1C.

Further warnings have been put into place for drivers as the cold conditions could bring chaos to the roads.

Delays hit the capital yesterday evening on South West Trains services at Waterloo. As well as this the Canary Wharf had to be evacuated due to a flood.

Passengers using the central line were also hit with disruption as a faulty train at Holborn led to the closures of Bank and Oxford Circus Tube stations.

Many flights were cancelled yesterday evening, 80 at Heathrow and seven at Gatwick Airport.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Yesterday we saw rain turn into sleet and then wet snow which accumulated away from the heat of the city centre causing serious disruption, particularly in the south.”

“Light snow is expected again around 9am and just after rush hour. It will be a light covering of snow, short-lived and done by lunchtime when it will turn dry with sunny spells.”