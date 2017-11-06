Commuters face rush hour chaos as District line still closed after derailment

Here’s what happened

Tube passengers will face travel chaos Monday evening as the District line is partially closed due to a train derailment early this morning.

London Fire Brigade rescued 300 commuters after the train they were travelling on derailed and spilled across the across the tracks.

London Ambulance Service was in attendance and none of the passengers were taken to hospital.

Despite engineers working all day to repair the lines it is thought that the line will not be open until Tuesday morning.

Nigel Holness, the director of network operations, said: “”I apologise to customers whose journeys on the Tube were disrupted this morning due to a power failure at Aldgate East as well as by signal failures at Barking and Wembley Park.

“Our engineers were on site and worked hard to restore services as soon as possible.

“The derailment of a South Western Railways service at Wimbledon has also affected the District line, which remains suspended between Parsons Green and Wimbledon.

“Our engineers are supporting Network Rail with recovery work, which is likely to continue for the rest of the day.”

A spokesman for SWR said: “The slow-speed rear-axle derailment on the 04.54 Basingstoke to Waterloo service occurred between Wimbledon and Wimbledon Park.

“Lines are open but there is some congestion and delays to South Western Railway services into London this morning.

“The train is eight carriages in length and it was the rear axle of the 8th coach which came off the track at slow speed.”

All of the SWR’s lines are now open however, between Clapham Junction and Wimbledon there will be delays.