Commuters face another day of travel misery after Waterloo derailment

Delays continue at UK’s busiest station

Disruption at Waterloo station is expected to continue into tomorrow following a train derailment and points failure Tuesday.

South West Trains (SWT) have withdrawn their advice to avoid Waterloo station today but warned passengers there would be further delays and cancellations.

In a statement on their website SWT said: “Train services running to and from this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 02:00 on 17 August.

“Engineers have worked overnight, however a further issue was identified and this caused delays to services using platforms 11 and 12. This fault has now been resolved and trains are able to use platforms 11 and 12 as normal.”

Platform 13 will remain unavailable for the rest of the day as final repairs are made. The problems come on top of engineering work that has been causing severe disruption as platforms one to 10 are closed while major works are carried out to enlarge capacity.

“This reduction in available platforms means that some services may need to terminate before London Waterloo and some services may start away from London Waterloo,” they added.

The train partly left the tracks as it was leaving the station at low speed at 5:40am Tuesday morning.

None of the 23 passengers or two members of staff on board the train at the time were injured, according to SWT and Network Rail.

An investigation into the ‘low speed, partial derailment’ will now take place to establish what happened. Network rail said it would “not be appropriate” to comment on the cause.