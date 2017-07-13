Commuters face a summer of strikes as Southern rail drivers announce more walkouts
Aslef the train driver’s union has announced Thursday, more walkouts for August over the ongoing dispute with the beleaguered train operator, Southern rail over the driver-only operated trains.
The strike will see around 1,000 Aslef union members walkout on Tuesday, 1 August, Wednesday, August and Friday 4 August over a pay dispute plus the operator wanting to bring in driver-only operated trains.
The general secretary, Mick Whelan said: “Now is the time for Chris Grayling and the department for transport to step in and assist in finding a resolution to a problem they caused.”
It was announced earlier Thursday morning, that Govia Thameslink Railway who owns Southern rail that they will be facing a fine of £13.4m that will help improve the network.