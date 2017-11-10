Coming soon: Snapchat Spectacles at a pop-up in east London

10 November 2017 | By Purvai Dua

  1. If you are obsessed with Snapchatting, there is a high possibility you would like to try the company’s camera-enabled Spectacles which allow you to record emotions in a hands-free and phone-free manner.
  2. Just days after announcing a £30m loss on unsold devices due to “excess inventory reserves and inventory purchase commitment cancellation charges”, Snapchat will reportedly make its Spectacles available at a pop-up in east London by early 2018.
  3. Boxpark in Shoreditch has confirmed the partnership today.
  4. The Spectacles come with an embedded camera in the rim, which records 10-second videos when pressed. The wide-angle, circular-format clips are uploaded to the wearer’s Snapchat account via a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.
  5. While you can buy the glasses online as well, the pop-up allows you the option of trying them out before paying £130 for the social eyewear.
  6. From today, Spectacles are available in John Lewis (Oxford St. London, Kingston, Birmingham and Leeds), as well as Harrods and Selfridges (London and Manchester).
  7. They are also available on Amazon, as well as directly from Snap Inc.
  8. This is not it. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has recently confirmed to Variety that the social media app is getting a ‘big makeover’ in 2018, where it will become a lot more personalised, and will reflect the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

