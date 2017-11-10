Coming soon: Snapchat Spectacles at a pop-up in east London
All you need to know
- If you are obsessed with Snapchatting, there is a high possibility you would like to try the company’s camera-enabled Spectacles which allow you to record emotions in a hands-free and phone-free manner.
- Just days after announcing a £30m loss on unsold devices due to “excess inventory reserves and inventory purchase commitment cancellation charges”, Snapchat will reportedly make its Spectacles available at a pop-up in east London by early 2018.
- Boxpark in Shoreditch has confirmed the partnership today.
- The Spectacles come with an embedded camera in the rim, which records 10-second videos when pressed. The wide-angle, circular-format clips are uploaded to the wearer’s Snapchat account via a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.
- While you can buy the glasses online as well, the pop-up allows you the option of trying them out before paying £130 for the social eyewear.
- From today, Spectacles are available in John Lewis (Oxford St. London, Kingston, Birmingham and Leeds), as well as Harrods and Selfridges (London and Manchester).
- They are also available on Amazon, as well as directly from Snap Inc.
- This is not it. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has recently confirmed to Variety that the social media app is getting a ‘big makeover’ in 2018, where it will become a lot more personalised, and will reflect the likes of Facebook and Twitter.