Coca-Cola plans to close two UK sites putting 288 jobs at risk

The sites would close in 2019

Softdrink giant Coca-Cola is planning to clos its manufacturing site in Milton Keynes and a distribution warehouse in Northampton, which could result in the loss of 288 jobs next year.

According to the company, the proposal would provide “significant productivity improvements” in its manufacturing and distribution process. It also said it would create 121 jobs at other sites in different locations.

A spokesman for the company said: “We know today’s news will be upsetting for our people at these sites, and our immediate priority is to support them throughout the consultation process.

“We are proud of our long standing links with both towns and have not made these proposals lightly. However, we believe the proposed changes are necessary as they would provide significant productivity improvements and create greater efficiency across our manufacturing and distribution operations in Great Britain.”