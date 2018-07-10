Clooney injured in motorbike accident in Italy

Here’s what happened

Actor George Clooney has been involved in an accident in Italy when his motorbike was hit by a car, according to latest reports.

Clooney was reportedly caught off guard by the car when it suddenly turned and changed direction outside a hotel in Sardinia. Local daily reports that Clooney has been taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room but has not been seriously injured.

Police said they have no information, but the hospital apparently told NBC News that the 57-year-old actor has already been discharged.