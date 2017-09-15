Clashes ensued at the Arsenal and Cologne match as riot police deployed

Here’s what happend

20,000 Cologne fans gathered outside Emirates stadium Thursday evening, setting of flares, delayed the match by an hour and then chaos erupted with five being arrested.

Fighting broke out and video footage shows many supports trying to gain access into the stadium and throwing metal barriers, the game eventually started at 9:05pm, Thursday.

The Metropolitan police said there was “significant disorder” as thousands of fans arrived at the stadium.

At 8:05pm, riot police stormed the east side of the stadium carrying shields and wearing helmets in order to restore order.

Prior to the match, thousands of German supporters took over the streets of London, halting traffic in Oxford street and Soho as they chanted and banged drums and let of flares through the streets of London.

FC Koln have arrived & theyve brought 70% of any atmosphere the emirates will have tonight. pic.twitter.com/wlm9sG1XHg — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) September 14, 2017

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston said on Twitter: “These Cologne fans are a disgrace. Nazi salutes. Peeing in doorsteps. My European solidarity being tested.”

Arsene Wegner said after the game: “I don’t know how they managed to infiltrate our fans and get everywhere but they did that very well. I don’t know if they went through Arsenal membership, on the internet… they did very well.”

UEFA will most likely bring charges over the next week.