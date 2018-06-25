Clarks boss quits over 'conduct'

Find out who replaces him

Clarks chief executive Mike Shearwood has resigned following an investigation into “complaints of conduct contrary to the family owned company’s code of business ethics”.

Stella David, the company’s senior independent director, has been named as the interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

In a statement today Clarks said that aspects of Shearwood’s “conduct, conversations and expressions” fell short of the behaviours expected of employees on a number of occasions. “In these circumstances the board has accepted Mr Shearwood’s resignation,” the group added.

