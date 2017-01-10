Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105

Take a look…

Clare Hollingworth, famously known as the veteran British war correspondent who broke the news that World War Two had started has died at the age of 105.

Hollingworth was born in Leicester in 1911, she broke the news of Germany’s invasion of Poland back in August 1939.

She reported in places such as Vietnam, Algeria and the Middle East.

She was a rookie reporter when she came across “the scoop of the century”.

She was the one who spotted German forces on the Polish border whilst she was travelling from Poland to Germany in 1939.

A statement on the Celebrate Clare Hollingworth Facebook page read: “We are sad to announce that after an illustrious career spanning a century of news… Clare Hollingworth died this evening.”