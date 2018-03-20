Church of England goes digital, rolls out contactless payments

‘Match made in heaven’

In a landmark digital initiative, the Church of England (CoE) is rolling out contactless, virtual, terminal and SMS mobile payments in more than 16,000 churches, cathedrals and other religious sites across Britain.

John Preston, CoE national stewardship officer, confirmed: “How we pay for things is changing fast, especially for younger church-goers, who no longer carry cash, and we want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship.”

Swedish start-up IZettle and London-based SumUp are working with the CoE to provide the systems for contactless payments, according to the Financial Times.

The co-founder of iZettle has called the development a “match made in heaven”.

Johan Bendz, chief strategy and communication officer at iZettle, said: “Using iZettle, church-goers now have the choice to pay and make contributions in whatever way suits them best — whether it is by cash, card, mobile or wearable technology — which will benefit both the church and its visitors.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic church is also reportedly moving to contactless collections.