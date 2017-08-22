Chiswick Business Park: Man falls from seventh floor and dies

Here’s what happened

London’s Air Ambulance, police and ambulance services were called to Chiswick Business Park Tuesday morning, as a man fell to his death from the seventh floor of an office block.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicions and he was pronounced dead at 11:15am on the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan police said: “Officers were called to a business premises in Chiswick High Road, W4 at approximately 11.15am on Tuesday, August 22 to reports of a man fallen from a height.

“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance are in attendance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are on-going to establish the man’s identity.

“At this early stage, the incident is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries continue.”