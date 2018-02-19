Chicken shortage forces KFC branches in the UK to shut temporarily

The Colonel is working on it…

Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to temporarily close many of its UK outlets after they ran out of chicken. The chain temporarily closed branches in Devon, Bristol, Berkshire, Surrey, Suffolk, Newcastle and Cheshire this week.





The chain’s new delivery partner, DHL, told CNBC today that the delay was due to “operational issues.” “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

KFC’s earlier statement read: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that…”