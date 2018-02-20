Chicken chaos continues: More KFC stores to remain shut today

Find the latest here

The chicken shortage at KFC continues. Just a day after some stores were forced to shut temporarily across UK, as many as 700 of its 870 stores in the UK still remain closed.

The company’s chicken crisis could be costing the chain £1m a day, according to Daily Mail.

The Colonel has an update…



More info - https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

As many as 575 of the 900 KFC outlets were shut yesterday in the UK after their new delivery firm, DHL, left them without chicken.

Last week, KFC switched its delivery contract to the German-owned delivery company, which has blamed “operational issues” for the disruption.

KFC’s earlier statement read: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Our teams are working flat out all hours to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible - but it’s too early to say how long it will take to clear the backlog.”