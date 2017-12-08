Check out: Best Christmas cocktails this season

Mark your calendars!

It’s that time of the year again- meeting old friends for get togethers and setting the ‘spirits’ high.

What are you waiting for? Book these spots now for best festive drinks this month.

French 75 at The Sanderson

From Monday 11 December until Sunday 24 December, a White Christmas is coming to the iconic Long Bar at The Sanderson - complete with dangling alpine birches, leaf covered floors, and falling snow. An exclusive festive cocktail menu has been curated with Bombay Sapphire and Star of Bombay, including decadent cocktails such as the French 75 (£14), made with Star of Bombay gin, Champagne, lemon juice and a sweet sugar syrup with citrus garnish.

Mr Tumnus Tipple at The Blind Pig

Taking revellers through the wardrobe and into the depths of snowy Narnia, the Mr Tumnus Tipple is part of the Long and Short Great British Tales cocktail menu at Jason Atherton’s flagship bar, The Blind Pig. Inspired by classic children’s literature, the menu is an exercise in nostalgia with each element, from the name of the cocktail to the individual ingredients, intrinsically linked to a chosen tale. The Mr Tumnus Tipple, inspired by the magical centaur in The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, mixes Hendricks gin, Lanique rose, Cocchi Rosa, Pedro Ximenez sherry, chocolate bitters and tobacco essence.

Little Red Riding Hood at German Gymnasium

This December, German Gymnasium is set to transform its terrace into The World of Tales - a magical scene inspired by the mystical stories told by German story tellers, the Brothers Grimm. Eight of their much-loved tales will be put in motion through German Gymnasium’s own edition of the original 1812 folklore book - recreated in the form of a cocktail list to celebrate its legacy and popularity around the world. Curated with some of the finest ingredients, the menu will feature bold and flavoursome serves such as the Little Red Riding Hood (£11.00), served in a wolf-adorned cup and made from Monkey 47 Gin, Lillet Blanc, Byrrh and Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale.

Christmas Cheer at Blanchette

The lovely Blanchette will be getting festive in the drinks department this year with a couple of cocktails, available at both Blanchette Brick Lane and Blanchette Soho. The aptly named Christmas Cheer (£11) is a mix of Liqueur d’Orange, Cocoa, Cream, Bitters and Orange Zest, whilst the Snow White (£11) combines East London Gin, Egg White, Orange Marmalade, Cranberries and Rosemary.



