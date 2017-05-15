Chaos as commuters hit with delays across three Tube lines

15 May 2017 | By Peter Smyth

Tube strike

Here’s why

Commuters travelling home Monday evening are facing long delays as three tube lines are shut down.

Aldgate station suffered a signal failure around 5pm and commuters travelling on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith City and Circle lines were left stranded.

The Piccadilly line had a problem at Hammersmith station due to a signalling problem.

Bemused passengers took to Twitter:

Around 6pm the Cirlce line reopened and Transport for London have apologised to passengers.

 

