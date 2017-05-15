Chaos as commuters hit with delays across three Tube lines

Here’s why

Commuters travelling home Monday evening are facing long delays as three tube lines are shut down.

Aldgate station suffered a signal failure around 5pm and commuters travelling on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith City and Circle lines were left stranded.

The Piccadilly line had a problem at Hammersmith station due to a signalling problem.

Bemused passengers took to Twitter:

@Tfl hi. Are any tubes running westbound from Moorgate towards Paddington? — Tabitha Brady (@tabithabrady) May 15, 2017

in case you’re wondering this what “gods service” on the northern line looks like. @TfL @TfLTravelAlerts cc bank pic.twitter.com/OAJ42qC87t — Richard C. (@rcamp004) May 15, 2017

Around 6pm the Cirlce line reopened and Transport for London have apologised to passengers.

Chaos at Aldgate East. Dangerous overcrowding and @tfl just let the people keep on pouring in. — Sam. (@Sn4tchg4me) May 15, 2017

@tabithabrady Yes but operating with severe delays. Train to Hammersmith about to pull in now — Transport for London (@TfL) May 15, 2017