Chaos and ‘madness’ as fury halts Grenfell tower meeting as journalists attend

Here’s what happened.

Thursday evening arguments roared at the Kensington council offices where a meeting was to take place to discuss the Grenfell inferno.

It was alleged by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) that they cannot sit publicly as it “prejudices” the enquiry and puts the investigation at risk.

Chaos erupted in the meeting room with raised voices as the judge allowed the media to attend as an injunction was received that allowed the media in to the meeting.

RBKC leader, Nicolas Paget-Brown said that by allowing the media to attend, journalists would “prejudice” the enquiry and was confronted by Labour councillor, Robert Atkinson and he furiously demanded for his resignation.

Nicholas Pagent-Brown, the council leader said: “I think it’s extraordinary this idea that the authority is now going to have no substantive discussions in public about the fire between now and the end of the inquiry for fear of prejudicing the inquiry.

“I’ve been reporting on local authorities for over 30 years and I’ve never seen an authority behave in this way in these sorts of circumstances.

“I think there’s a real need by the authority and other agencies in dealing with this to be as open as possible.

“Clearly there are feelings and rumours and stuff going on social media saying there is a cover up.

“If they want to counter those rumours… the last thing they should be doing is holding the meetings in private and then cancelling them so they aren’t open to public scrutiny.”

London mayor, Sadiq Khan branded it as “madness” and said: “You have a situation where that community have a deep level of mistrust of the local council, of national government, and if I’m being frank, people in positions of power and influence.

“For the council, at the first opportunity they had to provide some answers and to be transparent, to ban local residents and to ban journalist’s beggars belief.”

Media law expert, David Banks said to Sky News: “I think it’s extraordinary this idea that the authority is now going to have no substantive discussions in public about the fire between now and the end of the inquiry for fear of prejudicing the inquiry.

“I’ve been reporting on local authorities for over 30 years and I’ve never seen an authority behave in this way in these sorts of circumstances.

“I think there’s a real need by the authority and other agencies in dealing with this to be as open as possible.

“Clearly there are feelings and rumours and stuff going on social media saying there is a cover up.

“If they want to counter those rumours… the last thing they should be doing is holding the meetings in private and then cancelling them so they aren’t open to public scrutiny.”

As cabinet members left the meeting Aitkinson said: “What you have done is used this as opportunity for you to make a statement and nobody else gets to say anything at all.

“You could have issued that statement, in fact you should have issued that statement, eight days ago.

“An absolute fiasco, this is why I am calling for your resignation.”

Furious campaigners outside were being held back by security, they would only allow press card holders in to the building.

Residents said it is a “cover up” and that the RBKC will never divulge all the facts, and the council are “locking themselves behind closed doors” and that they are not accountable, we all feel “left out and let down.”

This film posted by Connor Giles says it all, as a campaigner angrily shouted, “It opens in public session, then it closes if they want to keep everyone out, but it has to open in public session.”

Furious campaigners held back by security as they try and enter #GrenfellTowercouncil meeting. Journalists now allowed. Police drafted in. pic.twitter.com/vkQBXn95Tm — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) June 29, 2017

At least 80 people are thought to have been killed in the inferno earlier this month.

Want to be more digitally savvy and grow your business online?

Complete our 30 second survey and receive our FREE guide here