Central London is to be a no-go area due to bank holiday May Day march

Here’s whats happening and why

Monday afternoon will see a major march take place from Clerkenwell to Trafalgar Square and Transport for London has advised motorists to “expect delays” between 1pm and 5pm in the capital.

May Day March & Rally TODAY, 1pm-5pm - Clerkenwell Green to Trafalgar Sq, via High Holborn, Kingsway, Aldwych & Strand. Expect delays. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2017

The Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter:

The route march is below: Roads will close as the parade passes through and reopen once passed. #MayDay2017pic.twitter.com/fLcfwKyfgu — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) May 1, 2017

Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell will address the rally in Trafalgar Square at around 2:30pm including a range of trade union representatives.

They will be protesting against anti-trade union laws and austerity and other marches around the world will take place on May Day to mark Labour Day or international worker’s day.

Mark Serwotka the PCS general secretary is to also speak with representatives from the RMT union who are to discuss the year long, ongoing dispute with Southern Rail.

Organisers said in a statement on their website: “May Day is the day to bring together all the important struggles going on over NHS, attacks on the disabled, on education, housing, against the anti-union laws, against racism, against threats to peace, against Government support for repressive regimes, the whole austerity agenda, attacks on civil liberties, the environment, the arts and so many other areas of our lives.”

“They are all linked in the economic system dominated by multinationals leading to more money for the super rich and attacks on the lives of ordinary people, young and old, of all backgrounds.”

“We need to bring them all together in one great fight.”

Oranisers said the last May Day march attracted over 14,000 people.