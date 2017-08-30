Central Line to have trains upgraded to increase capacity and reduce delays costing £112m

Here’s why

Bombardier has been awarded £112.1m contract by London Underground to upgrade the Central Line.

The upgrade will increase capacity for commuters reduce the delays, the tube trains will have new motors, traction control on TfL’s trains.

The Central Line is London’s busiest service and the work starts from today until 2024, it is thought that this will improve the line’s service.

The UK managing director of Bombardier Transportation, Richard Hunter said: “This important contract win is testament to the significant improvements in energy consumption, reliability and performance of our MITRAC systems.”

Managing director of London Underground, Mark Wild said: “We are making a number of improvements to reduce delays and make the line more reliable for our customers.”