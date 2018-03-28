Catch the Twitter frenzy over the DLR strike

Major disruption across the line from today

Strike by workers on the DLR begins today. Earlier the entire line was expected to stop, however this morning TfL said a limited service is operating between Beckton and Poplar, and Canning Town and London City Airport.

The walkout, over a range of issues including an alleged “comprehensive breakdown in industrial relations,” means DLR trains are being halted from 4am today until 03.59am on Friday, 30 March.

The RMT has announced 48hr strike action on the DLR this Wednesday. To find out more: https://t.co/3ZWIVKGu9c pic.twitter.com/A6aSX8UdCb — Docklands Light Railway (@LondonDLR) March 27, 2018

Transport for London has said that an extra 49 buses will be operating along key DLR routes.

How is there a DLR strike?



The trains don’t have any fucking drivers — Mucky House (@Mucky_House) March 27, 2018

The shock of commuters realising that they have to walk 5 mins to Canary Wharf as the bus is diverted due to gridlocked streets #dlr#lol#getrealpeople — Thomas Keane (@twhlex) March 28, 2018

No #jubileeline and no #DLR. Hope the boat is working or I’ll be swimming to Canary Wharf pic.twitter.com/nWOVK5aTiK — Ann-Marie Blake (@ACHOOGIRL) March 28, 2018

This #dlrstrike is the worst thing ever right now. Waiting at lewisham bus stop for 20 minutes- absolutely soaked through and I’ve got 10 minutes to get to work — lucy mai (@lucymai_) March 28, 2018