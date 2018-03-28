Catch the Twitter frenzy over the DLR strike

28 March 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Tube Strike Crowds

Major disruption across the line from today

Strike by workers on the DLR begins today. Earlier the entire line was expected to stop, however this morning TfL said a limited service is operating between Beckton and Poplar, and Canning Town and London City Airport.

The walkout, over a range of issues including an alleged “comprehensive breakdown in industrial relations,” means DLR trains are being halted from 4am today until 03.59am on Friday, 30 March.

Transport for London has said that an extra 49 buses will be operating along key DLR routes.

 

 

 

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks