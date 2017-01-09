Camden’s Koko could be linked to a new hotel

Would you visit the hotel?

The landlords of Camden’s Koko have plans to link it to a new hotel to help protect its future as nightclubs continue to close in the capital.

Koko, has been the venue known to host artists such as Prince, Kanye West, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

If the move goes ahead it will be the first major UK concert venue to provide access from rooms in an adjacent hotel.

Vevil International is the owner of the 117-year-old former theatre.

In 2015, Koko’s owners and Vevil’s tenants, Obar Camden won a high court battle to stop the Hope and Anchor Pub being built into flats.

Vevil International later bought three buildings behind the venue amid fears that residential developments could make it difficult for the club to keep its licence. This included the pub.

Vevil and Obar Camden have submitted a planning application to Camden council so major refurbishment of the club can begin, as well as this a 32-room boutique hotel has been added into the plans.

Co-owner Olly Bengough said: “We are extremely excited about the refurbishment and hotel proposals, which will allow Camden’s heritage to thrive in the future.”