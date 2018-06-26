Cambridgeshire crash leaves up to 16 'seriously injured'

Find out here

Up to 16 people have been seriously injured after a lorry collided with a double decker bus in a “major incident” in the Cambridgeshire Fens today.

The HGV and bus crashed on the A47 in Wisbech today at about 07:30 BST. Emergency services rushed to the scene and are treating patients, some with serious injuries.

Early this morning 26/06/2018, our @Magpas_Charityenhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/RvkFHeYq3w — Magpas Air Ambulance (@Magpas_Charity) June 26, 2018

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We are currently attending a serious road traffic incident in Thorney Road, Guyhirn.

“The East of England Ambulance Service Trust has currently dispatched seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene where the crew are caring for several seriously injured patients.