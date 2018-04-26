Bye sunshine: Severe rain warning issued for Britain
It may even snow in some areas
Torrential showers are set to batter Britain over the coming days, with weatherman urging motorists to take extra caution while travelling.
Severe weather alert! ⚠ Stormy outlook with potent mix of #rain and gales to lash southern England: https://t.co/tVwo5BcjdX #ThursdayThoughts #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/RbOxXz2sWc
— The Weather Channel UK (@weather_UK) April 26, 2018
Forecasters have also issued a flood and gale warning with up to two and a half inches of rain through Sunday night and into Monday.
Aidan McGivern, a Met Office meteorologist, also said: “It’s sunshine one minute, heavy downpours the next - even hail and thunder mixed in with some of the downpours,” he said.
A deep low pressure cell will sweep across Britain tomorrow Expect lots of heavy #rain Feeling chilly too as temps drop below average: https://t.co/dMxxORgZvE#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/7MAR1CnogF
— The Weather Channel UK (@weather_UK) April 26, 2018
This is not all. Snow could fall again with the Lake District, North Pennines and Scottish Highlands most at risk.