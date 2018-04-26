Bye sunshine: Severe rain warning issued for Britain

26 April 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Rain in London

It may even snow in some areas

Torrential showers are set to batter Britain over the coming days, with weatherman urging motorists to take extra caution while travelling.

Forecasters have also issued a flood and gale warning with up to two and a half inches of rain through Sunday night and into Monday.

Aidan McGivern, a Met Office meteorologist, also said: “It’s sunshine one minute, heavy downpours the next - even hail and thunder mixed in with some of the downpours,” he said.

 This is not all. Snow could fall again with the Lake District, North Pennines and Scottish Highlands most at risk.

