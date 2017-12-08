Business calls for more clarity over Brexit deal

Pound hits 6-month high, crosses €1.15 against the euro

According to CBI, more clarity is needed on the Brexit transition to stop companies proceeding with contingency plans amid the progress announced today.

Paul Drechsler, president of the business lobby group, said companies had begun triggering plans months ago. However, more detail could help suspend further action by firms.

Sterling was trading higher at just under $1.35 and €1.15 after the announcement.

According to Dr Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC): “Businesses will be breathing a sigh of relief that ‘sufficient progress’ has been achieved. After the noise and political brinksmanship of recent days, news of a breakthrough in the negotiations will be warmly welcomed by companies across the UK.”

“Business will particularly cheer the mutual commitment to a transition period to support business confidence and trade, and will want the details confirmed swiftly in the new year when negotiators move on to the big questions around our future trade relationship with the EU.



“For business, a swift start to trade talks is crucial to upcoming investment and growth decisions. Companies all across the UK want absolute clarity on the long-term deal being sought, and want government to work closely with business experts to ensure that the details are right.



“Businesses want answers on what leaving the EU will mean for regulation, customs, hiring, standards, tariffs and taxes. The job of the UK government and the European Commission now is to provide those answers - and do everything in their power to ensure vibrant cross-border trade between the UK and EU countries can continue,” Marshall added.