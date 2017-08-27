Buckingham Palace ‘terror incident,’ second man arrested

Update

The Metropolitan police have said that a second man has been arrested following Friday’s terror incident at Buckingham Palace.

Counter terrorism officers who are investigating, have arrested a 30-year old man from a West London address where a search is being conducted.

He was arrested on the suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism.

Friday evening two Metropolitan police officers were attacked outside Buckingham Palace, as they were attacked by a man wielding a 4-foot sword.

A 26-year old man from Luton who was arrested outside the palace, Friday evening continues to be questioned.

The head of counter-terrorism at Scotland Yard, Commander Dean Haydon said, Saturday that the attacker had deliberately driven at a police vehicle before stopping.

He was then confronted by three unarmed police officers, he then shouted “Allahu Akbar” many times and CS gas was deployed to help to restrain him.

Two police officers were taken to hospital for injuries received to their forearms and cuts to their hands.