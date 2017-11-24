Brrrace yourself: Met issues a yellow warning for ice in Britain

Public Health England has told people to take precautions for cold weather

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of the UK for tonight and Public Health England has told people to take precautions as temperatures look set to drop.

The weather warning, in place from 5pm today to 10am tomorrow, has been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and Wales as well as the north of England, Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Snow is predicted to fall overnight, mainly on higher ground, with up to 5cm of snow possible in some areas over 300m.

Paul Gundersen, chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Colder air has now reached most parts of England, with temperatures expected to fall further by Saturday, when the cold will be accentuated by strengthening winds.”

Temperatures are expected tp drop to -3C across swathes of the country.

Following a day of snowfall in Scotland today, the wintry showers will move in over England and Wales overnight, with snow expected to fall in the South West and North as well as the hills around the Midlands.

Public Health England has also reminded people to be prepared ahead of the cold weather, with temperatures expected to fall below 2C in some areas before tomorrow.