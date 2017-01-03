Brrr... Londoners welcomed by freezing conditions after holidays

Feeling cold?

Londoners were welcomed after the festive break with a cold snap and freezing conditions.

While temperatures plummeted to -6.4C overnight in Benson, South Oxfordshire, temperatures in and around London fell to 0C.

A yellow weather alert for ice remained in place until 10am, with the Met Office warning some roads could become “hazardous”.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “Despite the sunshine across England and Wales it will be quite a cold-feeling day - temperatures will be around 5C or 6C as a maximum.”