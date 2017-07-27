Brixton Hill gets a new waterfront as burst water main causes flooding and rips open the road
Here’s what happened
Thursday morning, Brixton Hill was flooded due to a burst water main that ripped open the road which was cordoned off by police.
- Brixton Hill remains closed Upper Tulse Hill <> Brixton Water Lane due to a burst water main.
Busses could be seen queueing back to back along Kings Avenue Christchurch Road aand Andrew Boyle posted this on Twitter saying: “There must be close to 200 buses on Kings Avenue in Brixton due to a diversion for a burst water main in Brixton Hill.”
There must be close to 200 buses on Kings Avenue in Brixton due to a diversion for a burst water main in Brixton Hill pic.twitter.com/7DjN6oWSel
Paul Middleton posted on Twitter: “Brixton has a new water feature. No buses up and down the Hill. But plenty of canoe action for those suitably equipped. #brixtonwaterfeature”
Brixton has a new water feature. No buses up and down the Hill. But plenty of canoe action for those suitably equipped. #brixtonwaterfeaturepic.twitter.com/lm2yIHyepg
A spokeswoman from Thames Water told the Standard: “We have sent a team to investigate the burst pipe. It is not currently affecting any water supplies in the area.”
Who said #Brixtonwasn’t on the waterfront? pic.twitter.com/L3Ej1d93Pf
The Metropolitan Police posted this on Twitter, there has been no updates as yet.
#Brixton Hill is closed this morning due to a burst water main.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
The road closure is likely to go on for many days.
Avoid Brixton Hill today…. pic.twitter.com/9lkr6NnMA7
