British tourists stranded at Lisbon airport

Lengthy delays for passengers

British tourists have been left stranded at Lisbon airport in Portugal. A fuel pump breakdown grounded flights.

The system failure occurred on Wednesday and passengers had to sleep on the terminal floor. Thousands were unable to get home.

Ryanair was one of the airlines affected as well as the Portuguese national carrier TAP. Customers were warned that delays could go into Thursday.

Priyank Lakhia, from London, said: “It’s a mess at Lisbon Airport, flights cancelled and barely any staff on ground. Wife still waiting for updates.”

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Due to a fuelling system outage at Lisbon Airport last night (10 May), we regret that we were forced to cancel a number of flights to/from Lisbon. All affected customers were provided with refreshment and accommodation vouchers, were contacted by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a full refund, a free transfer onto the next available flight, or a free transfer onto an alternative flight route, in full compliance with EU261 legislation.

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this disruption, which was entirely beyond our control.”