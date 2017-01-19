British holidaymakers from The Gambia begin their return to the UK

The latest on the story…

The very first flights carrying British tourists from Gambia have returned to the UK.

Thomas Cook will run a total of 11 flights, as well as nine extra departures to continue evacuating people from the area.

The Foreign Office advised against any travel to the capital of Banjul, only essential travel is being permitted to the country.

The President of The Gambia is refusing to step down, despite losing the country’s election last month. There has been threats of military action.

Two Thomas Cook airplanes arrived back in Manchester on Wednesday night and another two is set to make its way back to the UK in the early hours of Thursday.

Four additional flights will also land in the UK on Thursday, around 1,000 customers will make their way into Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports.

By the end of Friday, the company expect to have flown home 3,500 passengers on a total of 16 different flights.